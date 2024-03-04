Oilers’ offense much too slick for Penguins, 6-1

This article originally appeared on Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been utterly unpredictable for most of this season.

Although they are the oldest team in the NHL, they won the second game when playing on consecutive days the first six times they were in one.

But the ample experience that comes from being the league’s oldest club has been of little value when it comes to protecting late-game leads, which should be second nature to a club loaded with veterans and possessing one of the league’s best defensive records.

There was, however, nothing the least bit surprising about the Penguins’ 6-1 loss to Edmonton — which was their third defeat in a row and dropped their record to 27-24-8 — at Rogers Place Sunday night.

