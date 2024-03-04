Local

Oilers’ offense much too slick for Penguins, 6-1

By Dave Molinari, SportsNow Group

Pittsburgh Penguins PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

By Dave Molinari, SportsNow Group

This article originally appeared on Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have been utterly unpredictable for most of this season.

Although they are the oldest team in the NHL, they won the second game when playing on consecutive days the first six times they were in one.

But the ample experience that comes from being the league’s oldest club has been of little value when it comes to protecting late-game leads, which should be second nature to a club loaded with veterans and possessing one of the league’s best defensive records.

There was, however, nothing the least bit surprising about the Penguins’ 6-1 loss to Edmonton — which was their third defeat in a row and dropped their record to 27-24-8 — at Rogers Place Sunday night.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Hockey Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Frightful flight: Plane headed to Pittsburgh makes emergency landing after battery ignites on board
  • I-79 to see traffic restrictions in several Allegheny County communities this weekend
  • Man arrested in death of Amish woman in northwestern Pennsylvania
  • VIDEO: Multiple local police departments warn of phone service scam
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read