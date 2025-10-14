Old William Penn Highway in Monroeville to close through next week for Parkway East construction

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Old William Penn Highway in Monroeville will be closed from Wednesday to Monday to allow for the construction of the new Parkway East structure.

The closure will affect traffic in both directions between Evergreen Drive and Duff Road, with a detour in place to guide drivers through local roads.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 1 a.m. on Wednesday and continue through 5 a.m. on Monday.

Drivers traveling east of the closure will be detoured from Old William Penn Highway onto Garden City Drive, then onto Laurel Drive, and back to Old William Penn Highway.

The same detour will apply in the opposite direction for those traveling west of the closure.

PennDOT District 11 has advised drivers to slow down and use caution while navigating the detour route, as local roadways will be used.

