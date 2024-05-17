Olivares, Gonzales power Pirates to 5-4 win over Cubs

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Edward Olivares homered and doubled and Nick Gonzales also went deep for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 5-4 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Thursday night.

Olivares connected on a two-run shot with two outs in the bottom of the first against Cubs starter Justin Steele to give the Pirates (20-25) an early lead.

Gonzales’ solo home run came in the top of the fourth, two innings after Ian Happ cut the Pirates’ lead in half with a solo homer to right field.

