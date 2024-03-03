Omar Khan: Steelers must address inside linebacker position

INDIANAPOLIS — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have multiple needs before free agency, but one of the harder needs to peg in how it will addressed throughout this offseason is the inside linebacker position. Kwon Alexander is not only a free agent but also suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon, while Cole Holcomb still has an uncertain time to return from his serious knee injury.

And while talking to the media at the NFL Combine, general manager Omar Khan declared that inside linebacker was a position they had to address moving forward.

“The inside linebacker position, we have Elandon Roberts under contract, Mark Robinson,” Khan said Thursday. “Cole Holcomb had an awful (knee) injury. I don’t really have a timetable when he’ll be back. Kwon Alexander is a free agent, but he also had a major injury (Achilles). So it’s obviously a position that we have to address.”

