On-and-off showers Tuesday with unsettled weather pattern expected through week

PITTSBURGH — An unsettled weather pattern is expected through the week.

Cloudy and cooler today with showers on and off, thunder can’t be ruled out. Highs will only make it to the upper 60s this afternoon.

Wednesday will be warmer with a little more sunshine at times; highs rise back to the mid-70s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The end of the week will turn much warmer with highs in the 80s. The chance for thunderstorms late Thursday night and Friday, a few storms could become strong to severe on Friday.

