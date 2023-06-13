‘One of a kind’: Steelers, Art Rooney II remember Stan Savran

PITTSBURGH — Legendary Pittsburgh broadcaster and radio host Stan Savran died at the age of 76, and the Steelers are paying tribute to him. Team President Art Rooney II released a statement on Monday night honoring the Steelers Nation Radio host following the news of his passing.

“Today is a sad day in the City of Pittsburgh as we lost a legendary person, media icon, and close friend with the passing of Stan Savran,” the statement read. “He was a gentleman in every way possible, and he did so much for our city and Western Pa. with his honest candor and knowledge of all sports, both locally and nationally. Stan was involved for many years working on our Steelers Radio Network as well as doing several Steelers’ interviews and shows, while also being a valuable contributor to our Hall of Honor committee. Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family during this difficult time. He was truly one of a kind and will be missed, but always remembered.”

#Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Stan Savran: pic.twitter.com/AeUJ9K9Nrf — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 13, 2023

Stan Savran, Pittsburgh broadcasting legend, delivered some of the best announcements in Penguins history. He was a friend and a true professional at his craft.



As long-time listeners, who loved the show, we will miss you, Stan. pic.twitter.com/7iVW1j4N0c — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 13, 2023

