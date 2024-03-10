Oneil Cruz blasts pair of home runs in Pirates’ 9-7 loss to Phillies

Bradenton, Fl — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Oneil Cruz belted a pair of home runs for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 9-7 loss against the Philadelphia Phillies at LECOM Park.

Cruz’s first home run came in his first at-bat of the game in the first inning. It was the front end of back-to-back home runs with Bryan Reynolds, who followed with a blast to right-center.

In the following inning, Cruz smashed a 434-foot home run to right field, a blast that put the Pirates ahead by a score of 5-0.

