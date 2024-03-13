Local

Oneil Cruz continues home run frenzy in Pirates’ win over Braves

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Oneil Cruz continues home run frenzy in Pirates’ win over Braves Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz waits to hit during a baseball spring training workout Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

BRADENTON, Fla. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Oneil Cruz slugged his fourth home run in his last three games for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 5-1 win over the Atlanta Braves at LECOM Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Cruz’s leadoff blast in the bottom of the first inning broke a scoreless tie. It was one of three home runs for the Pirates (7-10-1) on the day.

After the Braves (8-8-2) tied the game 1-1 in the fourth on a Jarred Kelenic RBI-fielder’s choice, Jack Suwinski put the Pirates back ahead with a solo homer to right field in the sixth.

Click here to read the full recap from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • LIVE UPDATES: 2 killed in Crescent Township house explosion with damage reported miles away
  • PHOTOS: Crews on scene of large house explosion in Crescent Township
  • 18-year-old charged in North Park crash that killed 2 teenage passengers
  • VIDEO: Police chase ends in New Castle crash; 2 injured
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read