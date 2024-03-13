Oneil Cruz continues home run frenzy in Pirates’ win over Braves

BRADENTON, Fla. — This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Oneil Cruz slugged his fourth home run in his last three games for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 5-1 win over the Atlanta Braves at LECOM Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Cruz’s leadoff blast in the bottom of the first inning broke a scoreless tie. It was one of three home runs for the Pirates (7-10-1) on the day.

After the Braves (8-8-2) tied the game 1-1 in the fourth on a Jarred Kelenic RBI-fielder’s choice, Jack Suwinski put the Pirates back ahead with a solo homer to right field in the sixth.

