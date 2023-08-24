Local

Oneil Cruz’s rehab plateaus; return this season now in question

By Danny Demilio - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz runs drill during a spring training baseball practice on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

PITTSBURGH — As Oneil Cruz works his way back from a left ankle fracture, his rehab has stalled after experiencing general left foot soreness.

Pirates Director of Sports Medicine Todd Tomczyk provided the update to the media at PNC Park on Wednesday afternoon. Tomczyk noted that the long-term prognosis is still positive and the soreness is not uncommon for an athlete coming off of a traumatic injury.

Cruz started a running program about two weeks ago but has experienced soreness over the last 7-10 days. The Pirates decided to take a pause.

