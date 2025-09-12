Online prize of $157K from Pennsylvania Lottery awarded to Allegheny County player

A player from Allegheny County won an online prize of $157,656.99 from the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Pumpkin Prize Payout game.

The prize was awarded through the Pennsylvania Lottery’s online platform, which allows players to participate in various games from their computers, tablets or cell phones.

Pumpkin Prize Payout is a connect-style game that contributes to the Jack-O-Lantern Jackpot, offering players multiple chances to win cash prizes and bonus games.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group