Operation Santa organization needs hundreds of volunteers to adopt military kids for the holidays

PITTSBURGH — Operation Santa is seeking hundreds of volunteers to adopt military kids for the holidays.

According to the organization, more than 900 wishlists have been received and only 209 of those have been adopted.

>>> More about Operation Santa <<<

Anyone interested in helping can donate $50 to Operation Santa. The organization will handle shopping and put the donor’s name on the gift tag.

As of Wednesday, there are only nine days left to donate.

If you are interested in adopting a military child for the holidays, click here.

