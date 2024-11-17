Organic carrots linked to deadly multi-state E. coli outbreak

The CDC warns of a new E. coli outbreak linked to organic carrots.

According to information from the FDA, Grimmway Farms has recalled organic whole and baby carrots sold under multiple sizes and brands — including Target’s Good & Gather, Whole Foods’ 365 and Trader Joe’s — and sold at stores nationwide. The products should no longer be in grocery stores, but could still be in consumer fridges or freezers.

The CDC says 39 people across 18 states have been infected by this E. coli outbreak, including one person in Pennsylvania. Of them, 15 people were hospitalized and one person has died.

Anyone who has the recalled carrots in their home should not eat them. The CDC recommends throwing them away or returning them to the store where they were purchased. Anything that may have touched the carrots should be washed with hot soapy water.

E. Coli can cause serious infections in children, the elderly and immunocompromised people. Symptoms of an infection usually appear within three to four days of ingesting the bacteria and include stomach cramping, bloody diarrhea, dehydration and vomiting. The CDC says anyone with severe symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.

Click here to see a list of all the recalled products.

