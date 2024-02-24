Organizations gather in Carnegie to discuss helping Ukraine, celebrate its resilience

CARNEGIE, Pa. — Local organizations came together in Carnegie to work to provide help for Ukraine two years after the country was invaded by Russia.

The “Helpers of Pittsburgh” gathered at the Carnegie Borough Building on Saturday to highlight efforts made by the community to help Ukraine.

The gathering was organized by DT Care and the Ukrainian Cultural and Humanitarian Institute. DTCare is a nonprofit charity that focuses on worldwide crises.

They say the event worked as an opportunity for different teams to collaborate and come up with ways of offering aid in the future.

"When you jump into helping during wartimes, you're focused and you're fast and working on your own goals, but we don't often get to meet each other," Assistant Program Manager of DT Care.

Educational displays were also set up to help provide information for people who wanted to learn more about the war and its consequences.

