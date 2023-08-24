Ortiz’s struggles continue as Pirates fall 6-4 to Cardinals

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates relied on Luis Ortiz to try and complete a sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on Wednesday afternoon, but the right-hander’s struggles this season continued.

Ortiz was roughed up for five runs in only 3.1 innings as the Pirates (57-70) went on to lose 6-4 to St. Louis.

The Cardinals (56-72) collected seven hits off of the Pirates’ starter while drawing five free passes against him. Ortiz sat down five batters on strikes and had to labor through his outing, throwing 90 pitches (55 strikes).

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group