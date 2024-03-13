Ottawa beats Penguins, 2-1, in OT; How low is rock-bottom?

This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Tuesday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins actually found themselves matched with an opponent that was struggling even more than they have been lately.

It didn’t matter.

Ottawa, which had been 0-6-1 in its previous seven games, defeated the Penguins, 2-1, in overtime at Canadian Tire Centre.

Drake Batherson got the game-winner at 3:13 of the extra period, beating Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry from the bottom of the left circle.

Both teams had exceptionally good chances to score before Batherson ended it.

