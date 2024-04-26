Out of the Darkness Walk to be held at La Roche University

La Roche University will host an Out of the Darkness Walk on Friday at noon.

This is the fourth year the university has joined with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).

The Out of the Darkness Walk is part of a nationwide initiative to raise awareness about the importance of mental health.

“Our main goal is to raise awareness in our society to make help and support more accessible to everyone,” said La Roche student Maricielo Panduro. “People need to know that they are not alone — that their lives matter, that it’s acceptable to not feel OK, and that it’s acceptable to ask for help when needed. We can fight together for a world without suicide.”

Onsite registration and pre-walk activities will begin at noon in front of Wright Library at La Roche’s campus in the North Hills of Pittsburgh, followed by the walk at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

AFSP funds research, spreads education, provides support to those affected by suicide and advocates for smart public policy.

Find out more here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group