Over 10,000 runners turn out for Pittsburgh’s Great Race despite drizzly weather

PITTSBURGH — At exactly 8 a.m. Sunday, thousands of runners crossed the starting line at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Atwood Street in Oakland to make their way to Point State Park, either running or walking the 5K portion of The Great Race.

It was Veronica Ulmer and Hannah Pratt’s first real race.

“Well, I did one in 4th grade, but I don’t think that really counts,” Ulmer laughed.

The two have been friends since 4th grade, but running together is something new for the two of them.

“We like just started running a couple months ago, so we were like, ‘this would be something to like ease us in,’ and we had a lot of fun!” Pratt said.

In all, organizers say more than 10,000 people participated in the family events on Saturday, or either the 5K or 10K runs early Sunday morning. That’s down from their highest numbers, but a steady increase since coming back from the pandemic.

“In our biggest years, we had 15,000 to 16,000 runners,” said Race Director Brian Katze. “Getting back up to 10,000 this year is a good step in the direction to build this race back up to what it was.”

That’s also despite the misty, drizzly rain that runners dealt with early on Sunday morning just before stepping off for the race.

“It actually wasn’t that bad! We were worried at first because it was raining a little bit, but I think it made it a little bit easier having a nice breeze on us,” Pratt said.

For Rakesh Kunduru and his two friends, running a race with friends makes running any sort of distance more fun, and helps with the motivation.

“We didn’t talk with friends who won’t wait,” Kunduru said. “I was waiting for him. I ran fast, he was coming to me.”

“I was just looking for him!” Praveen Grandhi added. “I was just following him. Thanks for that Rakesh!”

Organizers say they will celebrate a successful event Sunday night, but then will immediately start work Monday for next year’s Great Race.

