Over $13K, 2 guns stolen from dead man’s house in Latrobe, state police say

LATROBE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police investigated after someone allegedly stole two firearms and over $13,000 from a dead man’s home in Latrobe.

According to state police, a woman reported that between Dec. 11 and Dec. 19, two guns and around $13,216 in cash was stolen from her dead father’s house.

The guns were valued at $300 and $1,000.

The person or persons who stole the items was unidentified, and police said that no solvability factors were found during the investigation.

