Over 50 people taken to hospital from Pittsburgh Steelers games this season

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS stepped up during this year’s Steelers season.

According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS, medics and EMTs staffed every home game since early September and kept fans inside and outside Acrisure Stadium safe.

In total, EMS crews responded to 160 requests for service and took 51 people to the hospital from Steelers games, the bureau said.

