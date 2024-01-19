Local

Over 50 people taken to hospital from Pittsburgh Steelers games this season

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PHOTOS: Fans visit Acrisure Stadium for first Steelers preseason game held at home Steelers fans were finally able to visit Acrisure Stadium for the first time in a while during the team's second preseason game. (WPXI/WPXI)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS stepped up during this year’s Steelers season.

According to the Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS, medics and EMTs staffed every home game since early September and kept fans inside and outside Acrisure Stadium safe.

In total, EMS crews responded to 160 requests for service and took 51 people to the hospital from Steelers games, the bureau said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh School and Business Closings
  • Man dies after crash on Pittsburgh’s South Side
  • Snow begins after midnight, will remain steady through Friday morning commute
  • VIDEO: Deadly O’Hara Township crash may have been caused by drunk driver, sources say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read