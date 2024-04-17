Local

Over and out; Penguins game 82 vs. Islanders

By Shelly Anderson, Pittsburgh Hockey Now

Pittsburgh Penguins' Erik Karlsson (65) returns to the bench after scoring against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Pittsburgh.

For one last time, the Pittsburgh Penguins will take the ice in their 2023-24 configuration as they close the season playing on the road Wednesday against the New York Islanders.

It’s perfunctory (look it up). While the Penguins (38-31-12) were idle in New York Tuesday night, the Washington Capitals clinched the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

So the matchup Wednesday features a Penguins team that has been eliminated from playoff contention against the Islanders (38-27-16), who are locked in to third place in the Metropolitan Division and will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the playoffs.

