Over and out; Penguins game 82 vs. Islanders

This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

For one last time, the Pittsburgh Penguins will take the ice in their 2023-24 configuration as they close the season playing on the road Wednesday against the New York Islanders.

It’s perfunctory (look it up). While the Penguins (38-31-12) were idle in New York Tuesday night, the Washington Capitals clinched the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

So the matchup Wednesday features a Penguins team that has been eliminated from playoff contention against the Islanders (38-27-16), who are locked in to third place in the Metropolitan Division and will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the playoffs.

