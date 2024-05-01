Overdose prevention kits available at Ross Township Police Department

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Overdose prevention kits that contain two doses of Narcan and test strips for fentanyl and xylazine are available at the Ross Township Police Department.

They’re available to the public, no questions asked.

“So with the xylazine, it’s a new drug. It’s a horse tranquilizer that a lot of people are putting into cocaine,” said Ashly Nicholas, an intern with the police department.

The kit also includes a sharps container for needles and literature about overdoses with contact information for drug and alcohol counseling and treatment services.

“So, when I first started at this internship, I noticed I was getting a lot of calls and even the department was getting a lot of calls for substance abuse,” said Nicholas.

Nicholas spearheaded the effort.

So far, about 70 kits have been picked up.

The kits are not only available to people struggling with substance abuse disorder, but also family members and medical professionals.

The overdose prevention program is short-term for now, funded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

“I think providing the overdose kits shows that somebody cares and there’s people out there that do care about me that want me to be healthy and want to connect me to resources even though I’m not ready at this time,” said Jordan Sager, Ross Township social services coordinator.

The kits are available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., when officers are at the police station.

