Overnight closures on Parkway East start Monday; Here’s how to get around it

PITTSBURGH — A part of the Parkway East in Pittsburgh will close overnight on weekdays for nearly a month.

The work is scheduled to begin on Monday, depending on the weather.

The closures will take place weeknights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the Birmingham Bridge through late May. In addition, an overnight closure will occur from Friday, May 9 at 9 p.m. through noon on Saturday, May 10.

PennDOT said no closures will occur during Pirates evening home game.

Crews will conduct bridge jacking, bearing replacement and pin and hanger replacement work on the Oakland off-ramp over the Parkway.

All outbound traffic will be detoured. Here’s how to get around it:

Posted Detour

From outbound I-376, take the Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A) off-ramp

Merge onto Forbes Avenue

Turn right onto Craft Avenue

Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies

Turn right onto Bates Street (Route 885)

Turn left onto the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville

End detour

Alternate Detour

From outbound I-376, take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) left-hand off-ramp

From Grant Street, turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885)

Take the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville

End detour

This work is part of a $35.41 million preservation project on two Boulevard of the Allies bridges and several ramps at the interchange. Work will include bridge deck repairs and overlays, expansion dam replacements, steel superstructure and substructure repairs, bearing replacements, full painting, concrete substructure repairs, downspout replacements, drainage repairs and signing and pavement parking upgrades.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group