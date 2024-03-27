Overnight lane restriction planned for Parkway West in Carnegie

CARNEGIE, Pa. — A lane restriction will be in effect on the Parkway West overnight into Wednesday.

The restriction will happen in both directions between the Rosslyn Farms (64) and Carnegie/Heidelberg (65) exits from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

PennDOT crews will be repairing the anti-icing system on the road.

Drivers should use caution in the area.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group