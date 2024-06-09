Overnight lane restrictions on Fort Pitt Bridge start Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Inspection work on the Fort Pitt Bridge will cause lane restrictions for several days.

According to PennDOT officials, overnight inspection work on the bridge begins Sunday and is expected to last until Thursday, weather permitting. Crews will inspect

the bridge from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

There will be a nightly single-lane restriction on the Fort Pitt lower deck while the routine work is underway. Some on and off-ramps may also have lane restrictions, but the bridge will remain open at all times.

