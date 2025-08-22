Overnight lane restrictions on Parkway West planned for paving

Overnight lane restrictions on the Parkway West in Collier and Robinson townships will begin Friday night as part of a paving operation.

The restrictions will reduce traffic to a single lane between the I-79 interchange and the Campbells Run Road off-ramp. They will occur from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, and from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday to Wednesday nights.

The westbound off-ramp to Campbells Run Road will close during these times, with a detour in place for affected traffic. This closure is necessary to facilitate the paving operations.

Drivers are advised to plan for potential delays and follow detour signs during the overnight restrictions.

