Overnight Parkway North closure canceled again

Planned closures of the Parkway North as part of a bridge demolition project were canceled again.

The Allegheny County Department of Public Works says the closures of I-279 southbound (inbound) and the I-279/I-579 HOV lanes were canceled because of an ongoing equipment issue and overnight rain delaying demolition work.

Now, there are no I-279/I-579 HOV closures planned for the rest of this week as part of a project to demolish Jacks Run Bridge No. 3, which carries Jacks Run Road over I-279.

Drivers should still expect some closures in the area.

I-279 southbound (inbound) between the Camp Horne Road exit ramp (Exit 8) and the I-279 South entrance ramp from McKnight Road will now be fully closed from 9 p.m. Thursday, June 18 through 5 a.m. Friday, June 19 and again from 9 p.m. Friday, June 19 through 9 a.m. Saturday, June 20.

A single‑lane closure of I‑279 southbound (inbound) underneath Jacks Run Road will be in place from 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 through 6 a.m. Thursday, June 18.

County officials expect to release a schedule of planned closures for next week on Friday.

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