Overnight ramp closures to begin on Parkway West for anti-icing system installation

PennDOT will begin overnight ramp closures on the Parkway West in Allegheny County starting Friday night to install an anti-icing system.

The closures will affect the ramp from eastbound I-376 to northbound I-79 (Exit 64A) toward Erie, with work scheduled to take place over two weekends and during weeknights. Weekend closures are set from 6 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday on October 24-25 and October 31-November 1. Weeknight closures will occur from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., October 27-30.

Traffic will be detoured during the closures. Drivers will be directed from eastbound I-376 to the southbound I-79/Washington (Exit 64A) exit, then to the Carnegie (Exit 57) exit, where they will turn left onto West Main Street and take the on-ramp to northbound I-79 toward Erie.

