Overnight storage room fire damages Robinson apartment

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An overnight apartment fire in Robinson Township is under investigation.

The fire broke out after midnight at an apartment on Kenzie Drive.

Per the Moon Run Volunteer Fire Company, the fire began in a rear storage room. Photos they posted to Facebook show extensive damage from smoke and flames.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 that no one was hurt.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause.

