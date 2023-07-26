Oviedo, Pirates snap droughts in 3-2 win over Padres

SAN DIEGO — Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates both snapped droughts in their 3-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at Petco Park.

For Oviedo (4-11), it had been since May 19 against the Arizona Diamondbacks since he last earned a win. He was awarded the victory after limiting the Padres (49-54) to one run in six innings. Oviedo allowed three hits, walked three and struck out five batters.

For the Pirates, this is their first series win since they swept these Padres in three games at PNC Park from June 27-29.

