Local

Oviedo, Pirates snap droughts in 3-2 win over Padres

By Danny Demilio

Pirates squander Oviedo’s excellent start in 3-1 loss to Giants Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Johan Oviedo delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

By Danny Demilio

SAN DIEGO — Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates both snapped droughts in their 3-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at Petco Park.

For Oviedo (4-11), it had been since May 19 against the Arizona Diamondbacks since he last earned a win. He was awarded the victory after limiting the Padres (49-54) to one run in six innings. Oviedo allowed three hits, walked three and struck out five batters.

For the Pirates, this is their first series win since they swept these Padres in three games at PNC Park from June 27-29.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘Fighting for his life’: Man attacked inside Pittsburgh hotel was with wife celebrating honeymoon
  • 2 people killed when motorcycle crashes into house in Mt. Pleasant Township
  • Kevin Spacey cleared of sexual assault charges
  • VIDEO: DA Zappala’s son facing charges for alleged domestic dispute
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read