Oviedo’s complete game, Hayes’ 4 hits give Pirates 5-0 win over Royals

Oviedo’s complete game, Hayes’ 4 hits give Pirates 5-0 win over Royals (Charlie Riedel/AP)

KANSAS CITY — Johan Oviedo threw a complete game shutout while Ke’Bryan Hayes had four hits and reached base five times in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 5-0 win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Monday.

Oviedo (8-13) dazzled throughout his first-career complete game. The big right-hander allowed only a pair of hits, walked two and struck out five batters on 112 pitches. None of the four batters to reach base against Oviedo advanced to second base.

Prior to this game, Oviedo’s career-high in innings pitched was 7.0, which he had done eight times in his career.

Read the full recap from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

