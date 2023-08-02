Oviedo’s gem leads Pirates to 4-1 win over Tigers

PITTSBURGH — Johan Oviedo threw seven strong innings for the Pittsburgh Pirates in their 4-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night at PNC Park.

After laboring threw a 26-pitch first inning, Oviedo settled in nicely and held the Tigers to one run across his 7.0 innings pitched. The big right-hander allowed six hits, walked two and punched out five batters.

The lone blemish on Oviedo’s line came in the seventh inning when Akil Baddoo singled home Javier Báez in the seventh. Oviedo induced a double play off the bat of Jake Rogers to prevent any further damage.

