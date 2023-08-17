Oviedo’s short outing dooms Pirates in 8-3 loss to Mets

NEW YORK CITY — Johan Oviedo was only able to give the Pittsburgh Pirates four-plus innings in their 8-3 loss to the New York Mets on Wednesday afternoon at Citi Field.

The Mets (55-66) struck for three runs in the second inning off of Oviedo, beginning with a D.J. Stewart solo home run with one out. Francisco Lindor later singled home a pair to put the Mets ahead 3-0.

