Owner of Charleroi staffing agency pleads guilty to harboring illegal aliens for financial gain

PITTSBURGH — The owner of a Charleroi staffing agency pleaded guilty to harboring illegal aliens for financial gain.

Andy Ha, 28, of Belle Vernon, pleaded guilty on two counts — harboring illegal aliens for financial gain and failing to pay employment taxes.

Prosecutors say Ha owned a temporary staffing agency from September 2022 to April 2024 that provided workers to companies in the Charleroi area.

While running the business, investigators say he paid for illegal immigrants to stay at a hotel and transported them to and from their work.

Prosecutors also say that Ha only provided tax information for workers legally authorized to be in the country, which represented less than 10% of the workers he employed. This reportedly caused a tax loss of at least $3.1 million.

Ha will be sentenced in July.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group