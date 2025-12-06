PA American Water called to a water main break in Butler

BUTLER, Pa. — PA American Water has been called to the scene of a water main break in Butler Saturday morning.

According to Butler County 911, around 7:30 a.m. they received multiple calls about a water main break in the area of 5th Avenue and W New Castle Street.

Police are on scene to handle traffic in the area at this time.

PA American Water says that they are working to get the water shut off in the area and they will be working to make repairs to restore service.

Restoration time is said to be later Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group