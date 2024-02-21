Pa. children’s health would dramatically increase with zero-emission future, Lung Association says

The American Lung Association released a new report that says the health of children in Pennsylvania would dramatically improve with a zero-emission future.

The report is called “Boosting Health for Children: Benefits of Zero-Emission Transportation and Electricity.”

According to the report, the nationwide shift to zero-emission transportation powered by clean non-combustion energy from 2020 to 2050 could significantly decrease the health risks for children across the country.

The report claims in Pennsylvania it would prevent:

• 148,000 asthma attacks in children

• 141,000 cases of kids with upper respiratory symptoms

• 98,900 cases of children with lower respiratory symptoms.

The report goes on to say this could happen only if all new passenger cars sold in the US are electric vehicles by 2035 and all new heavy-duty vehicles sold are electric by 2040.

What’s more, those vehicles would need to be powered by an electrical grid that is also free of fossil fuels.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group