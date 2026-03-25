PA House Tourism committee looking to reform short-term rentals ahead of NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

The Pennsylvania House Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Committee met on Wednesday in Harrisburg to discuss legislation that would reform how short-term rentals are regulated across the state.

House Bill 2303, introduced by state Reps. Lindsay Powell and Mary Jo Daley, proposes new safety standards and oversight for properties such as Airbnbs and Vrbos.

The hearing comes as Pennsylvania prepares for a major tourism season featuring upcoming events, including the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh. The proposed reforms aim to regulate a growing sector of the economy while addressing safety concerns and community development needs.

House Bill 2303 would establish countywide registries for all short-term rental properties and require a designated 24/7 “person in charge” for each location. The bill creates separate regulatory categories for homestay operators, vacation rental operators and corporate operators. It also implements baseline safety standards across all properties, with stricter requirements for larger-scale operations.

Rep. Powell (D-Allegheny) is a primary sponsor of the bill and spoke about the impact of unregulated rentals on her community. Powell said her district has experienced two shootings at Airbnb properties over the last two years, one of which was fatal.

“The need for reform is especially personal to me and my district,” Powell said. “This legislation would ensure that a growing part of our economy is regulated both for the safety of guests and for the continuing development of our tourism industry.”

Powell also highlighted the benefits these rentals offer to the state’s travel industry.

“One of the best parts about short-term rentals is the opportunity they provide,” Powell said. “They provide access to so many communities across our commonwealth, allowing each of us to visit areas across Pennsylvania comfortably and easily.”

Rep. Daley, D-Montgomery, chairs the committee and co-sponsored the measure. Daley described the hearing as a step toward balancing economic growth with community stability.

“By moving these rules forward, we are fulfilling our promise to protect the character of our neighborhoods while fostering a thriving tourism economy built around safety, accountability and fairness for everyone,” Daley said.

The hearing included testimony from several stakeholders involved in the rental market. Speakers included representatives from the Joint State Government Commission, industry trade associations and individual short-term rental operators.

House Bill 2303 will be considered by the committee at a later date.

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