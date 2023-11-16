Pa. Liquor Control Board grants over $117K to Pittsburgh-area projects for researching beer, wine

PITTSBURGH — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced it has approved 22 grants totaling $2.2 million to enhance the commonwealth’s beer and wine industries through promotion, marketing, researching and producing beer and wines.

The Pennsylvania Malt and Brewed Beverages Industry Promotion Board within the department of Agriculture and authorized the PLCB to approve up to $1 million annually for development and marketing of the Pennsylvania beer industry and up to $1 million annually for wine research and promotion.

The 14 beer projects total $1,178,771, with $117,051 being granted to Pittsburgh-area organizations for their beer projects.

Point Park University will receive $67,551 to expand the measurement capabilities of its beer analysis lab service by using dissolved gas detection and percent alcohol by volume. This is designed to add to exist beer-spoilage detection capabilities and provides area craft brewers easy and cost-effective access to third-party testing that can help ensure product quality and labeling accuracy without making large investments in equipment and space. It will also give undergraduate students meaningful laboratory experience.

Pittsburgh Brewers Guild will receive $49,500 to create an interactive digital version of the Pittsburgh Brewery Guide, which rewards beer lovers for visiting Allegheny County breweries. The project will also offer training programs for Pittsburgh Brewers Guild members and support periodic traveling beer markets that feature local breweries.

Eight wine projects were given just under $1 million, although no Pittsburgh-area wineries were given a grant.

