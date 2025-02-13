PA Turnpike Commission issues warning about scam texts

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning residents about scam texts being sent to drivers.

According to the commission, false texts are being sent demanding money for unpaid tolls. The most recent text impersonates a collection agency authorized to work on behalf of the PA Turnpike. These messages should not be engaged with.

Example Turnpike scam

Anyone who receives texts like this is reminded not to click on any links within the messages.

Similar scam messages have been sent impersonating agencies around the country since April, 2024. The Federal Trade Commission is investigating all of these reports.

Official payments to the PA Turnpike Commission can be made by calling 1-877-736-6727 (M—F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.), using the official PA Turnpike E-ZPass website, or using the PA Toll Pay app, which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Anyone who receives suspicious texts, similar emails, or messages is asked to file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

