BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Heavy metal band Pantera will open up their summer tour in the Pittsburgh area.

The band will perform at The Pavilion at Star Lake on July 15 with Amon Amarth.

Presale starts Wednesday at 10 a.m. with the code DUET. Regular ticket sales start Friday at 10 a.m.

