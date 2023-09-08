Local

‘The Panther Pitt is unbelievable’: Pat Narduzzi praises student attendance

By Karl Ludwig, Sports Now Group

Wofford v Pittsburgh PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 2: Pittsburgh Panthers fans cheer in the third quarter during the game against the Wofford Terriers at Acrisure Stadium on September 2, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Hundreds and hundreds of Pitt students filed into Acrisure Stadium right when the gates opened at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, immediately making for the south end zone.

Hundreds turned into thousands, and thousands turned into thousands and thousands of Pitt students completely filling up the student section well before kickoff, with the overflow of students filling up multiple sections on the home side of the upper bowl.

It’s safe to say that the students showed out against Wofford.

“The Panther Pitt is unbelievable,” Pat Narduzzi said Thursday. “And I think they’re gonna be even better. It’s 6:30, we had to wake them up a little earlier last Saturday, but the Panther Pitt was unbelievable. We appreciate them. We appreciate all the fans.”

