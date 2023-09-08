‘The Panther Pitt is unbelievable’: Pat Narduzzi praises student attendance

Hundreds and hundreds of Pitt students filed into Acrisure Stadium right when the gates opened at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, immediately making for the south end zone.

Hundreds turned into thousands, and thousands turned into thousands and thousands of Pitt students completely filling up the student section well before kickoff, with the overflow of students filling up multiple sections on the home side of the upper bowl.

It’s safe to say that the students showed out against Wofford.

“The Panther Pitt is unbelievable,” Pat Narduzzi said Thursday. “And I think they’re gonna be even better. It’s 6:30, we had to wake them up a little earlier last Saturday, but the Panther Pitt was unbelievable. We appreciate them. We appreciate all the fans.”

