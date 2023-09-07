Paramedics who saved local construction worker trapped in excavator share their stories

CRAFTON, Pa. — On Wednesday, construction workers were demolishing a building that sits on that private property in Crafton when a piece of the structure collapsed underneath them, trapping one of their crew members sideways inside of his machine 10 feet underground.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Construction worker hospitalized after partial building collapse traps him in excavator

“We had to get through the rubble pile, over this block and then treat him there,” said John Soderberg of the Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS.

John and Greg were the first paramedics to arrive at 192 Chartiers Avenue. In front of them was a massive pile of rubble with a construction worker trapped inside of a machine underneath the debris. The men said they instantly knew one wrong move could cost the man his life.

“Anybody can tear things apart with tools but if you don’t take care of the patient in the process you end up bringing out a dead person,” Soderberg said.

They quickly devised a plan to get him out alive.

“[We] formulated a plan on how we were going to first get to him to ensure his safety and then provide medical care. Then we formulated a plan to excruciate him out,” said Greg Tersine of the Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS.

The man, who is in his 60s, was pinned inside an excavator 10 feet underground suffering from head, chest and arm injuries, with the machine’s basket hanging over him.

“I think he was out in 30, 35 minutes,” Soderberg said.

With time working against them the rescue team was able to get the man out and into the ambulance, in just 35 minutes. In total Pittsburgh EMS has completed 45 search and rescue missions this year

“This is what we train to do you don’t want to see people hurt or trapped but when it’s over and it goes well you feel good you’re glad,” said Assistant Chief Mark Pinchalk with the Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS.

That man is in stable condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group