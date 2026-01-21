Parents concerned about cold classrooms at Butler County elementary school

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Parents at a Butler County school want to know if their kids will be in class after they say students faced cold classrooms on Tuesday.

One parent Channel 11 talked to, who asked to remain anonymous, says leaders at Slippery Rock’s Moraine Elementary notified them this morning that the school would be cold, as many students were traveling to school after a delay.

“My son got off the bus and I asked him, and he said that every student was wearing a jacket and they were all shivering,” she said.

The mom tells Channel 11 the district later put out a letter calling temperatures in classrooms “unacceptable.”

“You expect your kids to be safe and they’re in an environment that is not safe with temperatures like that,” the mother added.

The school reportedly told parents that an issue with the boilers and heating system will be addressed this week.

Channel 11 has reached out to district leaders for comment but has not heard back.

