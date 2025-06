MCCANDLESS, Pa. — Vestal Park in McCandless is closed because of flooding and storm damage.

The town posted on Facebook saying a tree came down across the pedestrian bridge to the park and took out part of the railing.

The baseball fields will be closed until the water recedes and the bridge can be repaired.

