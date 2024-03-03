Local

Parking restrictions in place on Etna road during Duquesne Light Company project

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

ETNA BOROUGH, Pa. — Etna borough officials are warning the public of upcoming parking restrictions during a month-long Duquesne Light Company project.

The Borough of Etna Police Department says in a post on Facebook that DLC starts a project replacing utility poles around High Street on Monday.

During the project, which will take a month to complete, parking will be restricted from Monday-Friday between 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Those restrictions will initially be between 85 High Street and 169 High Street but will move to other nearby roadways as the project continues.

