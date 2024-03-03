Parking restrictions in place on Etna road during Duquesne Light Company project

ETNA BOROUGH, Pa. — Etna borough officials are warning the public of upcoming parking restrictions during a month-long Duquesne Light Company project.

The Borough of Etna Police Department says in a post on Facebook that DLC starts a project replacing utility poles around High Street on Monday.

During the project, which will take a month to complete, parking will be restricted from Monday-Friday between 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Those restrictions will initially be between 85 High Street and 169 High Street but will move to other nearby roadways as the project continues.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group