Parking restrictions in Springdale cause concern among residents

SPRINGDALE, Pa. — Not everyone is happy about new parking restrictions in Springdale.

The Borough Council voted this summer in favor of restrictions on some streets near Springdale Junior-Senior High School.

Parking is prohibited on the cemetery side of School Street, the south side of Butler Street and both sides of Marion Avenue between James and School streets.

Only residents with permits are allowed to park on several other streets, including Highland Avenue and Chester, Logan, Ross and Pearl streets.

Residents voiced their opinions about the plan during Borough Council’s meeting on Tuesday.

“So now Marion Avenue from Colfax to Butler is, a lot of the parking has been taken away,” said one resident. “So now people are going to cross the other side of Marion, where the houses are all tight, close together, taking up their parking spots.”

The police chief says that, right now, most of the confusion comes on days when there are football games at the high school.

