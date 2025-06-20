Local

Parkway East outbound to close overnight next week in Downtown Pittsburgh

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
PITTSBURGH — Overnight closures are planned for the outbound Parkway East in Downtown Pittsburgh next week.

Crews will be making steel repairs and conducting downspout installation on the Oakland off-ramp over I-376.

The closures will start Monday night, June 23, and continue through Thursday, June 26, weather permitting. Each night, the roadway will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. All traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

  • From outbound I-376, take the Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A) off-ramp
  • Merge onto Forbes Avenue
  • Turn right onto Craft Avenue
  • Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies
  • Turn right onto Bates Street (Route 885)
  • Turn left onto the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville
  • End detour

Alternate Detour

  • From outbound I-376, take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) left-hand off-ramp
  • From Grant Street, turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885)
  • Take the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville

