Parkway East outbound to close overnight next week in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Overnight closures are planned for the outbound Parkway East in Downtown Pittsburgh next week.
Crews will be making steel repairs and conducting downspout installation on the Oakland off-ramp over I-376.
The closures will start Monday night, June 23, and continue through Thursday, June 26, weather permitting. Each night, the roadway will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. All traffic will be detoured.
Posted Detour
- From outbound I-376, take the Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A) off-ramp
- Merge onto Forbes Avenue
- Turn right onto Craft Avenue
- Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies
- Turn right onto Bates Street (Route 885)
- Turn left onto the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville
- End detour
Alternate Detour
- From outbound I-376, take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) left-hand off-ramp
- From Grant Street, turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885)
- Take the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville
