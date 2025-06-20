Parkway East outbound to close overnight next week in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Overnight closures are planned for the outbound Parkway East in Downtown Pittsburgh next week.

Crews will be making steel repairs and conducting downspout installation on the Oakland off-ramp over I-376.

The closures will start Monday night, June 23, and continue through Thursday, June 26, weather permitting. Each night, the roadway will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. All traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

From outbound I-376, take the Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A) off-ramp

Merge onto Forbes Avenue

Turn right onto Craft Avenue

Turn left onto the Boulevard of the Allies

Turn right onto Bates Street (Route 885)

Turn left onto the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville

End detour

Alternate Detour

From outbound I-376, take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) left-hand off-ramp

From Grant Street, turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885)

Take the ramp to East 376 toward Monroeville

