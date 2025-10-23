Part of Bigelow Boulevard to close in Oakland during Pitt Homecoming

PITTSBURGH — Bigelow Boulevard will be closed around the clock between Fifth and Forbes Avenue in Oakland during the University of Pittsburgh Homecoming events.

The closure was scheduled to begin Thursday at 6 p.m. and last until Saturday, according to the Oakland Transportation Management Association.

Also, parking and loading will be prohibited around Schenley Plaza and Mazeroski Field after 6 p.m. on Saturday due to the fireworks and laser show. The restriction will end after the show, which is open to the public.

