Part of Conway under boil water advisory, borough officials say

CONWAY, Pa. — Part of Conway is under a boil water advisory, according to borough officials.

Officials said the lower portion of the borough, from 5th Avenue to Route 65, is under a boil water advisory due to a water line break.

The advisory is in effect until repairs have been made and testing is complete.

Impacted residents will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

