Part of Mount Royal Boulevard to close for nearly 2 months

HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A section of Mount Royal Boulevard in Hampton Township will temporarily close on June 10.

The closure will be between Duncan Avenue and Toner Avenue.

Crews will be working on slide repair and road resurfacing services, the township’s Facebook page said.

The road closure will last for approximately 50 days. Sample Road will reopen before the closure.

