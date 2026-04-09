Part of road in Elizabeth Township closing through June for repair work

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A part of a roadway in Elizabeth Township will close at the end of the month for repair work.

East Smithfield Street near Antonelli Drive will close on April 20, starting at 9 a.m.

Allegheny County Public Works said the closure is for repairs to a culvert named Youghiogheny Bridge No. 14. The project also includes roadway repairs, drainage improvements, and installation of guide rail and pavement markings.

Traffic will be detoured using Moray Lane, Zimmer Hill Road, Greenock Buena Vista Road, Ridge Road, Broadlawn Drive, Route 48, and Boston Hollow Road.

People who live in the area will have access to their homes at all times.

East Smithfield Street is used by an average of 5,558 drivers daily.

The closure is expected to last until June. A specific date was not announced.

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